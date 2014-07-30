Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN, July 30 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said he was open to talks with all car makers about potential alliances, especially if they can improve the cost structure and market presence of its brands.
"We are open to discussions with everybody," Marchionne told analysts during a call with analysts.
Earlier this month, separate media reports suggested that the Italian carmaker was talking to PSA Peugeot Citroen and Volkswagen about a potential tie-up. Both reports were denied by Fiat and the French and German companies.
"We've dismissed all those rumours," Marchionne said. "When we have something to announce, we will make it clear."
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.