UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, July 10 Fiat Chrysler said on Thursday it plans to issue benchmark euro-denominated bonds, subject to market conditions.
The final terms of the issue, which will be carried out by its Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd subsidiary, will be determined on the basis of market conditions at the time of pricing.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources