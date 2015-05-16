MILAN May 16 The U.S. unit of carmaker Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has redeemed senior
secured notes that mature in 2019 with a total face value of
$2.875 billion, a filing with U.S. market regulator SEC showed.
The notes, which carry a coupon of 8 percent, were redeemed
at a price equal to their principal amount plus the applicable
premium and any accrued and unpaid interests, according to the
filing.
Fiat completed the buyout of its U.S. unit last year but
needs to refinance all of Chrysler's bonds and past credit
agreements before it can gain full access to the unit's cash.
After this payment, FCA still has to repay or refinance Chrysler
bonds due in 2021 and renegotiate other credit agreements.
Having full access to Chrysler's money will help FCA carry
out an ambitious five-year investment plan that includes
spending 48 billion euros ($55 billion) to 2018 to boost sales
by 60 percent to 7 million cars and increase net profit
five-fold.
($1 = 0.8733 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)