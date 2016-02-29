DETROIT Feb 29 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's compensation in 2015 not including stock awards was 10.03 million euros ($10.9 million), down from 31.3 million euros in 2014, the company said in its annual report made public on Monday.

Marchionne, 63, received a salary of 3.6 million euros and was awarded 6.3 million in incentive compensation, as well as travel allowance of 126,620 euros.

Marchionne's 2014 compensation included a one-time bonus of 24.7 million euros for his role in merging Italian carmaker Fiat with U.S. automaker Chrysler to create Fiat Chrysler.

