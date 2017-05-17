MILAN May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.

The European Union is set to launch legal action against Italy later on Wednesday for failing to properly police allegations of emissions-test cheating by Fiat Chrysler after the Volkswagen dieselgate scandal, EU sources have said.

The European Commission has been mediating a dispute between Rome and Berlin after Germany accused Fiat Chrysler of using an illegal device in its Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo and Jeep Renegade models. That mediation ended without fanfare in March.

"Considering that after the end of the mediation process, we did not receive any request for further information ... we ask that you delay starting the infringement procedure while we await a letter asking for clarification on issues raised by your relevant offices," Delrio told EU Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska, according to the ministry's statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)