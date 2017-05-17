MILAN May 17 Italy has asked the European Union
to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over
emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister
Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.
The European Union is set to launch legal action against
Italy later on Wednesday for failing to properly police
allegations of emissions-test cheating by Fiat Chrysler after
the Volkswagen dieselgate scandal, EU sources have
said.
The European Commission has been mediating a dispute between
Rome and Berlin after Germany accused Fiat Chrysler of using an
illegal device in its Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo and Jeep Renegade
models. That mediation ended without fanfare in March.
"Considering that after the end of the mediation process, we
did not receive any request for further information ... we ask
that you delay starting the infringement procedure while we
await a letter asking for clarification on issues raised by your
relevant offices," Delrio told EU Industry Commissioner Elzbieta
Bienkowska, according to the ministry's statement.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)