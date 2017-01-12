(Repeats to cover corrected chain of alerts)
Jan 12 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
on Thursday will accuse Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
of using software that allowed excess diesel emissions in just
over 100,000 U.S. trucks and SUVs sold since 2014, two sources
briefed on the matter said.
The EPA told the automaker it believes its undeclared
emissions control software allowed vehicles to generate excess
pollution in violation of the law. Fiat Chrysler declined to
comment.
Its U.S.-listed shares were down 9 percent.
The EPA will announce the findings at an 11 a.m. conference
call. It comes amid rising scrutiny by EPA of automaker
emissions after Volkswagen AG admitted to cheating
diesel emissions tests in 580,000 U.S. vehicles.
The EPA has for months declined to certify Fiat Chrysler's
2017 diesel vehicles for sale in the United States.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)