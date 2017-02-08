ROME Feb 8 Additional tests carried out on Fiat Chrysler models during Italy's main emission-cheating investigation have found no illegal engine software, Italy's transport minister said on Wednesday.

A final report on the new tests is due to be published within days, a ministry official said.

Transport Minister Graziano Delrio told a parliamentary hearing that Rome had sent a separate report to German authorities refuting their allegations and showing that three FCA models -- Fiat 500X, Jeep Renegade and Fiat Doblo -- were compliant with regulations.

Delrio said the European Commission, which is mediating in the dispute, was supportive of Italy's position. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Mark Bendeich)