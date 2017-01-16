MILAN Jan 16 Tests conducted on Fiat Chrysler's 500X model showed the vehicle is compliant with regulations and there are no emissions irregularities as alleged by Germany, Italy's transport ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Germany last year raised concerns over certain Fiat Chrysler models, including the Fiat 500X, alleging the existence of hidden software that allowed excess diesel emissions.

After Italy rejected its allegation, Germany had asked the European Commission to mediate in the dispute.

In the statement, the ministry said it had "carried out the necessary checks and sent a detailed report to the German authorities which shows that Fiat 500X, in contrast to what is claimed by Germany, is in compliance with regulations".

It also added that the European Commission does not appear to have conducted any tests of its own that would confirm the German allegations.

