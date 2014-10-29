Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
(Corrects to show that 80 pct of Ferrari shares will be distributed among FCA shareholders)
MILAN Oct 29 Fiat Chrysler said on Wednesday it would spin off luxury carmaker Ferrari and list a 10 percent stake on the market as it seeks to raise funding for its ambitious 48-billion euro ($61 billion) growth plan.
The world's seventh-largest carmaker said the board had mandated its management to complete the spin-off next year. It said its remaining 80 percent Ferrari stake would be distributed among FCA shareholders - who include the Agnelli family which founded Fiat.
The group, which moved its own primary listing to New York on Oct. 13, expects the Ferrari shares to be listed in the United States and possibly a European exchange.
"As we move forward to secure the 2014-2018 Business Plan and work toward maximizing the value of our businesses to our shareholders, it is proper that we pursue separate paths for FCA and Ferrari," FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said in a statement.
FCA's Milan-listed shares, which fell after the company earlier reported third-quarter results and higher-than-expected debt, rose 5 percent before trading was suspended due to excessive volatility.
(1 US dollar = 0.7852 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.