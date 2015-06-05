BRIEF-JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
VENICE, Italy, June 5 A planned initial public offering of luxury sports car maker Ferrari will not take place before Oct. 12, the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Sergio Marchionne said on Friday, saying the delay was due to technical reason.
Fiat had initially said the IPO would take place in the first half of 2015 but later pushed this back to the third quarter of this year.
Speaking to reporters in Venice, Marchionne also said he could stay on at the helm of FCA if there was a consolidation process and if he was asked to do so. (Reporting by Alessandra Galloni)
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Pact acts as counterweight to new players like Uber (Adds details that Mercedes will have two years exclusivity before products can be sold to other companies, that Mercedes will still make conventional vehicles, that Mercedes has a team of 500 engineers on the project in Stuttgart and Silicon Valley)