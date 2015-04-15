AMSTERDAM, April 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles does not expect to sell more than 10 percent of its Ferrari subsidiary in a planned initial public offering, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday, in a change of heart from a month ago.

Marchionne said last month Fiat Chrysler could sell more than 10 percent of the luxury unit to boost liquidity in the shares.

"I don't believe we will go above 10 percent," Marchionne said on Wednesday on the sidelines of an event in Amsterdam, but added that no final decision had been taken.

A higher stake sold in the market would have reduced the number of shares in Ferrari that will go to current Fiat Chrysler shareholders, including Fiat's founding Agnelli family, which has long been keen to protect its most prized jewel. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak)