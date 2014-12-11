(Adds details, context)
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN Dec 11 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
has denied a media report saying it was
considering a move in the tax residence of its Ferrari luxury
sportscar unit outside Italy.
"These rumours have no grounds," FCA said in a statement.
"There is no intention to move the tax residence of Ferrari SpA
outside Italy, nor is there any project to delocalize its
Italian operations, which will continue to be subject to Italian
tax jurisdiction."
FCA chief Sergio Marchionne said in October he would spin
off Ferrari from the group next year, selling a 10 percent stake
via a public offering and distributing the rest of FCA's stake
to its shareholders.
The carmaker will be listed in the United States and
possibly a European exchange, FCA has said.
The newly created FCA and sister company CNH Industrial,
combining the spun-off Fiat Industrial with CNH to create a
U.S.-listed manufacturer of trucks and tractors, have moved
their headquarters and tax domicile to Britain and their legal
base to the Netherlands.
The moves mark a politically sensitive shift away from
Italy, Fiat's home for the past 115 years.
Both companies have a primary listing in New York but are
also listed in Milan.
A move in Ferrari's tax base away from Italy would be
unpopular with the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi,
which is pushing through reforms to create jobs and to revive an
economy mired in recession.
However, Rome has so far been careful not to antagonise
Italy's biggest manufacturing employer, stressing its pledges to
invest billions of euros in production showed Fiat's commitment
to its origins.
FCA shares closed down 6.3 percent in Milan and were down
3.2 percent at $11.1 in New York by 2029 GMT, weighed down by
the response to the pricing of the company's bond and share
offerings released earlier on Thursday.
(Editing by David Holmes)