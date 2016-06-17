VENICE, Italy, June 17 China's Guangzhou
Automobile Group (GAC) has not expressed an interest in buying a
stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the
Italian-American carmaker's chief executive said on Friday.
Fiat Chrysler already has a partnership with GAC that
enables it to manufacture in China.
FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said his group was
interested in continuing to cooperate with GAC.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in
Venice, Marchionne also said second-quarter results were in line
with expectations, confirming the company's guidance for the
year.
