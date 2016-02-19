DETROIT Feb 19 Consumer watchdog Center for
Auto Safety on Friday called for U.S. safety regulators to
reopen an investigation into fatal fires in older model Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep SUVs.
The consumer watchdog said deaths caused by fires in Jeep
SUVs with rear-mounted fuel tanks have occurred since a June
2013 agreement between Fiat Chrysler and the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration to conduct a safety recall.
The Center for Auto Safety said there have been 47 deaths in
crashes with fires of Jeep SUVs with fuel tanks mounted behind
the rear axle, most in rear-impact crashes.
