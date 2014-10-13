* FCA closes at $8.92 in New York, up 2.5 percent from
predecessor's Friday close
* Wall Street debut comes as U.S. car sales growth seen
slowing
* CEO Marchionne says company may issue debt offering
By Agnieszka Flak and Jeffrey Dastin
MILAN/NEW YORK, Oct 13 Investors cautiously
greeted the Wall Street debut on Monday of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles (FCA) , a move that shifts the
carmaker's center of gravity away from Italy and caps a decade
of canny dealmaking and tough restructuring by Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne.
"We're finally taking Chrysler back" to the U.S. stock
market, Marchionne said Monday on the floor of the New York
Stock Exchange. "One of the Detroit Three is coming home."
Investors in the United States and Europe approached the new
listing gingerly, as analysts expressed reservations about the
company's prospects.
FCA shares opened at $9.00 in New York and rose as high as
$9.55 before closing at $8.92, up 2.5 percent from a Friday
close of $8.70 for the predecessor company Fiat SpA. In Milan,
where FCA will keep a secondary listing, shares rose more than 4
percent during the session and closed up 1.2 percent.
Trading was muted, with about 5.8 million shares changing
hands on the NYSE.
Marchionne rang the closing bell at the NYSE on Monday to
mark the milestone for the 62-year-old CEO who revived one of
Italy's top companies and helped rescue Chrysler along the way.
The world's seventh-largest auto group sought the U.S.
listing to help establish itself as a leading global player
through access to the world's biggest equity market and the
cheaper, more reliable source of funding it ultimately offers.
Marchionne on Monday said FCA might raise debt funding to
help finance its $60-billion five-year investment plan.
Fiat took management control of bankrupt Chrysler in 2009
and completed its buyout this year. It is now combining all of
its businesses under Dutch-registered FCA, which will have a UK
financial domicile and small London headquarters, with
operations centers in Turin and Detroit.
But Marchionne has picked a difficult moment to woo U.S.
investors. Analysts think U.S. car sales are nearing a peak,
while Europe is struggling to recover from years of decline and
growth in China and Latin America has slowed.
"Only those willing to accept the risks of a highly
leveraged turnaround situation in a competitive,
capital-intensive, highly cyclical industry should consider
investing," Richard Hilgert, an analyst at Morningstar, said in
a note.
IHS Automotive, a leading industry research firm, said on
Monday that it expects FCA will miss Marchionne's aggressive
sales targets for the company as a whole and several of its
brands, including Jeep and Alfa Romeo.
IHS "does not currently expect this plan to succeed," said
analyst Ian Fletcher in a midday note.
The company has projected a 60 percent boost in sales to 7
million vehicles and a fivefold increase in net profit to as
much as $6.9 billion by 2018, the year Marchionne has said he
would step down as CEO.
IHS is forecasting more modest growth, to 5.1 million sales
in 2018.
Marchionne said "I have all the best intentions" of nearly
doubling global Jeep sales to 1.9 million by 2018, but that FCA
needs to boost annual China sales of Jeep to 500,000 to meet
that target. A second Jeep assembly plant in China will open in
2016, he said.
DETROIT POWER STRUGGLE
In comparison with GM and Ford, FCA is seen as less
attractive because of its aging model line-up, high debt, weaker
margins in North America and small presence in China.
"Ford and GM offer much stronger cash generation and balance
sheets, and are thus in a position to return cash to
shareholders, while FCA still needs to raise capital," Exane BNP
Paribas analyst Stuart Pearson said in a note.
Marchionne hopes to see more than half of FCA stock changing
hands in New York instead of Milan, but appetite will take time
to build, especially as FCA has yet to switch to U.S. accounting
principles and to reporting results in dollars.
Marchionne will hit the road next month to spread the word.
He believes FCA's cause will be aided by Chrysler's brand
strength in the United States, now the main profit center for
the combined group.
