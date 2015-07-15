MILAN, July 15 The chief executive of Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Sergio Marchionne does not
plan to make another offer to merge with General Motors
after being rejected by its U.S. rival four months ago, the New
York Times quoted him as saying.
Marchionne has sought to persuade rivals and investors that
the auto industry needs another round of consolidation to share
the costs of building greener and more intelligent cars. In
March, he sent an email to Mary Barra, his counterpart at GM,
with a merger proposal but was snubbed.
"I was rebuffed once, and I won't go back to get my nose
bloodied a second time," Marchionne said on Tuesday, the paper
said, speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony to kick off labour
contract talks with the United Auto Workers union.
However, Marchionne added he was not giving up on his
campaign to reduce the number of players in the industry.
"The pitch is that there is a better to way to run this
business," he said. "I'll wait, and we'll get it done."
Marchionne's comments about GM appear to contrast with those
made by FCA Chairman John Elkann who told the Wall Street
Journal in an interview earlier this month that he wasn't giving
up on forging a partnership with General Motors.
Fiat Chrysler could not immediately be reached for comment.
Milan-listed shares in FCA were 1.4 percent higher at 13.4
euros by 0926 GMT.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by David Evans)