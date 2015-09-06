MONZA, Italy, Sept 6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) boss Sergio Marchionne said on Sunday a tie-up with General Motors was a "high priority" for the company and a merger between the two carmakers was also the best strategic option for its U.S. rival.

"That discussion remains a high priority for FCA," he told journalists on the sidelines of the Formula One Italian Grand Prix.

"We consider it to be the best possible strategic alternative for us and for them. General Motors does remain the ideal partner for us and we represent a not easily replaceable alternative for them."

But Marchionne, who has openly been advocating a merger with GM but was rebuffed, declined to comment on whether FCA would pursue a hostile bid for its bigger competitor.

"I have zero comment on that issue. I'm not a good forecaster of the future when it comes to that," he said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)