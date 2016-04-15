(Repeats to add codes, attach to separate alerts)

AMSTERDAM, April 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sees Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford as the remaining potential merger candidates after its attempt to tie-up with GM was rebuffed, FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

Marchionne also said the Koreans were among the big players in the industry with whom there would be sufficient synergies to make a merger worthwhile, but added "the Koreans don't get married". The main big South Korean player is Hyundai Motor Co .

"The door (on M&A) never closed, the need to consolidate does not go away" he told journalists on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting in Amsterdam.

He said he would be the one doing the merger if it happens during his tenure, which runs until the end of 2018, but if it is later than that, it would be "other people's problem". (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)