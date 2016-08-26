STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan Aug 26 Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles (FCA) has been approached by
several suitors for its components business Magneti Marelli, the
carmaker's chief executive said on Friday, without giving names
or mentioning how many.
Speaking to reporters at an event in Sterling Heights,
Michigan, Sergio Marchionne declined to comment on whether FCA
was in talks with South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd.
Shares in FCA rose sharply earlier this month after a report
that Samsung could buy all or parts of Magneti
Marelli.
A sale of the unit could help FCA pay off some debt at a
time when the group remains overly exposed to a peaking U.S.
auto market and its five-year investment plan is plagued by
product delays. However, other reports have since suggested that
the talks were up in the air because of differences over price
and the assets to be included.
