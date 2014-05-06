BRIEF-Blackstone acquires Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
DETROIT May 6 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he would stay at the helm of the world's seventh-largest carmaker until the end of 2018 to see through the execution of a new industrial plan.
Marchionne had previously said he would remain in charge of the carmaker until at least 2017.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall)
* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to result in a "company superior proposal"
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1020 GMT on Monday: