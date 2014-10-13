(Adds background on company, updates stock price)
DETROIT Oct 13 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
began trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol FCAU.N.
The U.S. listing caps a five-year odyssey for FCA Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne, who spearheaded the rescue of
U.S.-based Chrysler after its 2009 bankruptcy.
Marchionne will ring the closing bell at the NYSE on Monday
to mark the milestone for the 62-year-old car executive, who
also revived one of Italy's top companies.
FCAU.N opened Monday on the NYSE at $9.00, up from Friday's
close of $8.70 for the predecessor company Fiat SpA. The stock
rose to $9.32 in early trading.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Agnieszka Flak in
Milan; Editing by W Simon)