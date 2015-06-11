MILAN, June 11 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that Peugeot could be a merger target for the Italo-American carmaker as its hopes for a deal with General Motors fade.

FCA's Milan-listed shares were up 2.8 percent at 14.25 euros by 1404 GMT, outperforming a 1.4 percent rise in Milan's blue-chip index. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)