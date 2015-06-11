BRIEF-New Age Beverages to buy assets from Marley Beverage Co
* New Age Beverages Corp - on March 23, entered asset purchase agreement whereby co agreed to acquire substantially all of operating assets of Marley Beverage Co
MILAN, June 11 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that Peugeot could be a merger target for the Italo-American carmaker as its hopes for a deal with General Motors fade.
FCA's Milan-listed shares were up 2.8 percent at 14.25 euros by 1404 GMT, outperforming a 1.4 percent rise in Milan's blue-chip index. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.