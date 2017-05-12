WASHINGTON May 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
said Friday it is recalling more than 1.25 million
trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports
of one crash death and two injuries.
The Italian-American automaker said it will reprogram
computer modules because an error code could temporarily disable
side air bag and seat belt pretensioner deployment during a
vehicle rollover if the vehicle were subjected to a significant
underbody impact. The recall covers about 1 million 2013-16 Ram
1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups in the
United States, 216,007 vehicles in Canada; 21,668 in Mexico; and
21,530 outside North America, the automaker said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)