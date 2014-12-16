Dec 16 U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC said it
had changed its name to FCA US LLC effective immediately to
follow the naming convention of its parent Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles (FCA) NV.
Italian automaker Fiat SpA took management control of
Chrysler in 2009 after the American company emerged from
government-sponsored bankruptcy.
Earlier this year Fiat completed its purchase of all
outstanding Chrysler shares, and listed the company on the New
York Stock Exchange in October.
Chrysler said the change of name does not affect the
company's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, its holdings,
management team, board or brands.
FCA US employs more than 77,000 employees globally, and
operates 36 manufacturing facilities, including 23 in the United
States, six in Canada and seven in Mexico.
The company has projected a 60 percent growth in sales to 7
million vehicles and a fivefold increase in net profit to as
much as $6.9 billion by 2018.
