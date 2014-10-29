MILAN Oct 29 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
on Wednesday reported a slightly lower-than-expected
rise in third-quarter operating profit as weaker margins in
North America compounded a slowdown in Latin America, but stuck
to its full-year guidance.
FCA said operating profit in the quarter rose 7 percent to
926 million euros ($1.18 billion). This compares with a
consensus forecast of 940 million euros, based on a survey of
eight analysts.
Revenues rose to 23.6 billion euros from 20.7 billion, above
an analyst forecast of 22.3 billion euros. Net industrial debt
rose higher than expected to 11.4 billion euros at the end of
September, up from 9.7 billion at the end of June.
FCA's Milan-listed shares turned negative after the release
and were down 4.07 percent at 7.32 euros by 1138 GMT,
underperforming a 1 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip index
.
(1 US dollar = 0.7851 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)