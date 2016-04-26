MILAN, April 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected rise in
first-quarter operating profit on strong North America
performance and confirmed its full-year guidance, but higher
debt disappointed, pushing shares lower.
The world's seventh-largest carmaker said adjusted operating
profit for the January-March period rose to 1.38 billion euros
($1.56 billion) from 700 million the previous year and compared
with an analyst consensus of 1.17 billion euros in a Thomson
Reuters poll.
Sales rose 3 percent to 26.57 billion euros, below
expectations.
FCA, which spun off luxury unit Ferrari at the start of this
year, said net industrial debt rose to 6.6 billion euros at the
end of March from 5.05 billion euros three months earlier,
impacted by seasonality and currency effects.
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)