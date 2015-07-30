* Q2 operating profit up 58 pct to 1.5 bln euros
* North America Q2 margins rise to 7.7 pct from 4.9 pct
* FCA boss says company still 'far away' from U.S. rivals
(Adds comments from conference call, analyst)
By Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall
MILAN/DETROIT, July 30 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
(FCA) on Thursday reported robust second-quarter
earnings and better margins in North America as charging higher
prices for its vehicles helped it gain ground on more profitable
U.S. rivals.
Milan-listed shares of the world's seventh-largest carmaker
closed up 5.8 percent, and were up 5.3 percent in New York at
$15.30.
FCA said it was able to get more money for the vehicles it
sells in the U.S. market as it de-emphasized large fleet sales
in favor of retail sales to individual consumers. U.S. Jeep
sales were at a record high for the quarter.
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said in a conference call
with industry analysts that he has not changed his mind on the
need for industry consolidation to boost scale. He did not make
any updates on his attempts to find a merger partner for FCA.
The likes of General Motors have openly said they
preferred going it alone.
Marchionne has vowed to close the North American margin gap
with GM and Ford by 2018.
FCA's margins in the region rose to 7.7 percent in the
quarter, from 4.9 percent a year earlier, boosted by better
pricing, purchasing efficiencies and currency effects, but
Marchionne said the company was "still far away" from Ford
and GM, which reported margins of 11.1 percent and 10.5 percent,
respectively.
"It remains to be seen whether this is one-off in nature or
sustainable," Evercore ISI analyst George Galliers said in a
note, adding that other concerns remained such as weak cash
generation and difficulty rejuvenating brands such as luxury
unit Maserati.
Closing the gap with its Detroit rivals may become more
difficult after delays in introducing new North American
products, sources told Reuters.
Marchionne said on Thursday the company had not postponed
anything it thought was "of substance."
The U.S. car market is nearing its peak, with vehicle sales
likely to plateau or drop after hitting an expected 17 million
this year. Marchionne said FCA would "survive" if U.S. sales
dropped to around 14 million to 15 million.
If FCA, which has net debt of 8 billion euros, fails to find
a willing merger partner, it may need to sell assets to fund its
ambitious growth plan.
FCA has been approached with an offer for its components
maker unit Magneti Marelli, sources have told Reuters.
Marchionne said there were "no immediate plans" to sell the
unit but did not rule out this could change.
One issue overshadowing the quarter was FCA's high number of
costly U.S. safety recalls. Marchionne said the carmaker had
made adequate provisions to deal with expected recall costs.
FCA, which is due to spin off luxury unit Ferrari
later this year, reported a 58 percent rise in second-quarter
adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 1.525
billion euros ($1.67 billion), above a consensus forecast of 1.1
billion euros.
The company lifted its 2015 revenue guidance while adjusted
EBIT is now seen equal to or in excess of 4.5 billion euros,
from a previous range of 4.1 billion-4.5 billion.
($1 = 0.9139 euros)
