MILAN Oct 25 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
on Tuesday reported a 29 percent rise in third-quarter
adjusted operating profit and raised its full-year guidance, but
recall costs and pressure on North America margins weighed on
the stock.
The world's seventh-largest carmaker said adjusted
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the July-September
period rose to 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion), above a
consensus of 1.4 billion in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.
Sales were basically flat at 26.8 billion euros, below
analyst expectations of 27.5 billion.
FCA, which spun off luxury unit Ferrari
at the start of this year, said net industrial debt rose to 6.5
billion euros by the end of September from 5.5 billion euros
three months earlier.
The carmaker raised its full-year guidance for adjusted EBIT
and adjusted net profit but kept its sales and debt projections
intact. ($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)