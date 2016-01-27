(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Bernie Woodall and Agnieszka Flak
DETROIT/MILAN Jan 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
plans to stop building its own small and
medium-sized cars in the United States, and turn more capital
and capacity toward trucks and sport utility vehicles, the
automaker's chief executive said.
CEO Sergio Marchionne said during a conference call
Wednesday he is looking for partners to build future versions of
the compact Dodge Dart and the midsize Chrysler 200 as part of a
new strategic plan for the company that runs through 2018. The
two plants that currently build the Dart and 200 will be
retooled for more profitable SUV and truck models, Marchionne
indicated.
"We need to re-utilize ... plant infrastructure to try and
deal with the development of both Jeep and the Ram brands,"
Marchionne said. Marchionne forecast global Jeep brand sales of
2 million vehicles a year by 2018, up from 1.24 million in 2015.
Marchionne did not identify any potential partners to
perpetuate the Dart and the 200, which compete in segments where
Japanese automakers have the wind at their backs thanks to the
cheaper yen. Cheap gasoline is driving a shift away from smaller
cars toward SUVs across the U.S. auto market.
Dart production at the company's Belvidere, Illinois plant
made up 30 percent of the factory's output a year ago, but that
has been cut to 15 percent currently, sources said. The plant
also makes the crossovers Jeep Patriot and Jeep Compass.
Fiat was able to take over Chrysler in large part on the
promise of its small-car capabilities in 2009, a year after
record high gasoline prices changed the U.S. market toward more
fuel-efficient vehicles, a course that has since been reversed.
The midsize Chrysler 200, which competes with high volume
Japanese cars such as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, is also
a slow seller. Chrysler 200 inventories ballooned to 148 days'
supply on Jan. 1, roughly twice the levels automakers normally
target, according to the Automotive News data center.
Fiat Chrysler said on Wednesday it will shut its Sterling
Heights, Michigan plant that makes Chrysler 200 for six weeks
starting on Monday, because of slack demand.
The company earlier on Wednesday released financial results
for full-year 2015 and the fourth quarter, and raised financial
targets for its five-year plan through 2018.
(Additional reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by
Grant McCool and Chizu Nomiyama)