MILAN Feb 17 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Tuesday its group sales in Europe rose 5.8 percent year-on-year to more than 63,500 vehicles in January, boosted by strong demand for Jeep sport utility vehicles.

Its market share stood at 6.2 percent, broadly in line with the same month a year ago, it said.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)