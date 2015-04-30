(Adds details, Ford comments, analysts, updates shares)
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, April 30 Milan-listed shares in Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) fell to a 10-week low on
Thursday, a day after its chief executive called for large-scale
industry consolidation.
Sergio Marchionne on Wednesday renewed his plea for
shrinking the number of players in the global auto sector to
sustain the heavy capital investments needed to meet demands for
cleaner, safer vehicles.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Marchionne was
hoping for a deal to plug FCA's weaknesses but that he may
struggle to find a partner.
At the start of Wednesday's presentation, which followed
FCA's release of weaker-than-expected first-quarter results,
Marchionne said the aim of the discussion was not to put the
company up for sale, but analysts were not convinced.
"Marchionne is a shrewd operator and rightly investors have
been asking what was the purpose of yesterday's presentation,"
said Arndt Ellinghorst, an analyst at Evercore ISI. "The answer
is very simple; he is looking to force a marriage for FCA."
The stock closed sharply lower for the second straight
session on Thursday, falling 5.7 percent to 13.35 euros. The
losses over the last two sessions wiped 1.9 billion euros ($2.1
billion) off FCA's market capitalisation.
Traders said Marchionne's comments put some of FCA's own
difficulties in the spotlight, notably its debt pile, among the
industry's biggest, weak margins in its profit engine North
America and a flagging Latin American business.
The difficulties are likely to become even more apparent as
the North American car market peaks.
"The company holds together operationally due to an intense
management focus and disciplined financial control. But it
hardly looks in good shape to withstand a downturn," said Max
Warburton, an analyst with Bernstein.
Marchionne said the option of consolidation was not "a
matter of life or death for FCA", which some industry analysts
found reassuring, but also took as meaning the process could
take longer than expected.
Analysts said Marchionne's best bet would be a marriage with
one of its Detroit peers to fix its margin problem in a region
that in contributed 75 percent of its first quarter operating
profit, but doubted there were willing partners.
"This is not to say that some partners couldn't be strongly
encouraged to at least sit down at the table," Adam Jonas, an
analyst with Morgan Stanley said. "Ford and GM (along with FCA)
would stand to gain immensely from further potential platform
consolidation and the elimination of duplicative/excess
nameplates and product lines."
Only hours after Marchionne's pitch, Ford CEO Mark Fields
told CNBC on Thursday the No. 2 U.S. automaker was not looking
at consolidation and was focusing on its own business, echoing
comments made by Mary Barra, CEO at larger rival General Motors
, earlier this month.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joe White in
Detroit; Editing by Gareth Jones/Ruth Pitchford)