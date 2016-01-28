(Adds details, analysts, updates shares)
MILAN Jan 28 Concerns its updated business plan
relies too heavily on a North American market near its peak sent
shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles down more than 5
percent on Thursday.
Several brokers cut their target prices on the stock, adding
an increased focus on sales of SUVs and trucks could also make
the world's seventh-biggest automaker vulnerable to an oil price
recovery.
At 1145 GMT, Milan-listed Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
shares were down 5.2 percent at 6.595 euros.
"The main FCA market, (North America), may start to lose
steam, while the decision of focusing on light trucks there -
although rational - makes FCA more risky in case of a possible
oil price recovery," Banca Akros said in a note to clients,
trimming its rating on the stock to "accumulate" from "buy".
FCA raised the financial targets of its turnaround plan on
Wednesday, following a better-than-expected performance in North
America and Europe and strong sales of Jeeps.
While nobody was surprised by FCA's decision to delay its
ambitious plans to complete a line-up of eight new sporty Alfa
Romeo models - designed to take on German rivals in the
high-margin premium car market - until mid-2020, analysts
worried it left the carmaker too exposed to one region and
product segment.
"FCA has consistently revised its strategy in recent years,
as it reacts to - rather than pre-empts - shifting market
trends," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst Stuart Pearson, who has
a "neutral" rating on the stock.
"The latest incarnation of the plan sees Alfa volume targets
abandoned, and the heavy lifting shift entirely to NAFTA (the
North American Free Trade Agreement area)."
FCA made 85 percent of its profits last year in North
America and said itself it expected 2015 and 2016 to be the auto
industry's peak years in the region.
Pearson said his "neutral" rating was due largely to the
possibility FCA might get involved in dealmaking, either by
merging with a rival or selling some assets.
CEO Sergio Marchionne said earlier this month FCA would
focus on executing its business plan for now after his proposal
to tie-up with U.S. rival GM was repeatedly rebuffed.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)