DETROIT Jan 8 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Sunday that it will invest $1 billion on retooling and modernizing two plants in the Midwestern U.S., one of which will be able to produce the Ram heavy-duty pickup truck currently produced in Mexico.

The automaker said the investment will create more than 2,000 production-related jobs. The company also said it planned to add three new Jeep models to its product lineup, including a pickup truck. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Nick Carey; Editing by Alan Crosby)