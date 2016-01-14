Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
MILAN Jan 14 Jan 14 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : * Says become aware that a lawsuit has been filed against FCA US LLC (FCA US) by a dealer in the U.S. * Says believes that the claim is without merit * Company is "confident" in its dealer arrangements and intends to defend this action vigorously * Says the lawsuit has not yet been served on FCA US * Lawsuit filed alleging that fca US offered dealer financial incentives to falsely report vehicle sales * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.