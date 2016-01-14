MILAN Jan 14 Jan 14 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : * Says become aware that a lawsuit has been filed against FCA US LLC (FCA US) by a dealer in the U.S. * Says believes that the claim is without merit * Company is "confident" in its dealer arrangements and intends to defend this action vigorously * Says the lawsuit has not yet been served on FCA US * Lawsuit filed alleging that fca US offered dealer financial incentives to falsely report vehicle sales * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage