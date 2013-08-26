* Tobin appointment expected
* Massimiliano Chiara named CFO of new group
* Fiat Industrial, CNH seen merging in September
MILAN, Aug 26 Fiat Industrial said on
Monday its Chief Operating Officer Richard Tobin would run CNH
Industrial, the new company that will be formed CNH in the
autumn.
The appointment, which was widely expected, completes top
management appointments at the new group which is expected to be
created at the end of September.
"Rich will be assuming the position of Chief Executive of
CNH Industrial upon completion of the merger," Fiat Industrial
and CNH Chairman Sergio Marchionne said in a statement.
Tobin, CFO at Switzerland's SGS Group in Geneva before
joining CNH in 2010, is currently also CNH's CEO.
Fiat Industrial and CNH also said in a joint statement that
Massimiliano Chiara will take over as chief financial officer of
the new company from Pablo Di Si, who was leaving the group.
After the merger Fiat Industrial will move its corporate
headquarters to the Netherlands. The new CNH Industrial group
will have a primary stock listing in the U.S.
Marchionne, who is also CEO of Fiat, has previously
said the Fiat Industrial-CNH merger "is one of the technical
blueprints" for a future Fiat-Chrysler marriage".
The Turin-based Fiat, Italy's biggest private employer, is
in talks with Chrysler's minority shareholder VEBA to buy the
41.5 percent stake it does not already own.