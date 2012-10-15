UPDATE 2-AccorHotels beats profit expectations, ex-president Sarkozy joins board
* French market under pressure but some signs of recovery (Adds CEO comments from news conference, shares, analyst)
MILAN Oct 15 U.S. farm and construction equipment maker CNH has rejected the terms of a proposed merger with Italy's Fiat Industrial, the companies said in separate statements on Monday.
"We have unanimously concluded that the proposal is inadequate and would not be in the best interest of CNH and its shareholders," CNH said.
Separately, Fiat Industrial said it was still pursuing a full merger and had asked advisors to explore whether the parties could agree on revised terms within the next several weeks.
* French market under pressure but some signs of recovery (Adds CEO comments from news conference, shares, analyst)
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's business minister said on Wednesday he will set out proposals over the government's stance towards the possible foreign takeover of British firms, particularly in critically important areas such as nuclear power, in the coming weeks.
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range of $255 to $265 million