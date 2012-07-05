MOVES-Credit Suisse announces senior leadership appointments in China
Feb 15 Credit Suisse said it appointed Mervyn Chow chief executive officer of China and Neil Harvey chairman of the Greater China region.
MILAN, July 5 Fiat Industrial said on Thursday it had signed a 350 million-euro loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to support its growth projects in Europe.
"At this stage in the global and European economic cycle, investment in innovation is essential to be able to look beyond the crisis and lay the foundations for recovery" said EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco.
The EIB vice-president signed the deal at a meeting in Turin with Fiat Industrial's chairman Sergio Marchionne. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)
Feb 15 Credit Suisse said it appointed Mervyn Chow chief executive officer of China and Neil Harvey chairman of the Greater China region.
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the target.
* Q4 profit 6 cents a share ex one-time items vs f'cast 3 cents