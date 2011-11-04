RHO, Italy Nov 4 The head of Iveco said the truck and commercial vehicle unit of Fiat Industrial was not looking at possible mergers but was only interested in partnerships.

"The market is already very concentrated and there are not that many options," Iveco Chief Executive Alfredo Altavilla said in answer to a question on possible combinations with other players on the sidelines of a conference.

"We're more interested in achieving technical and commercial synergies through partnerships," he added.

