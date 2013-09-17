MILAN, Sept 17 Italian truck and tractor maker
Fiat Industrial has appointed Franco Fusignani to a
newly-created role of chief operating officer at the company's
truck unit Iveco, the company said on Tuesday.
Fiat Industrial and its U.S. listed unit CNH are
merging to create a new company called CNH Industrial, with the
new group's shares due to start trading in New York on Sept. 30.
CNH will be registerd in the Netherlands and will have its tax
residency in the UK.
Fiat Industrial said on Tuesday it made the appointment as
one of several in preparation for the imminent completion of the
merger with CNH.
Annalisa Stupenengo has been appointed chief purchasing
officer, replacing Osias Galatine, who moved to Fiat Chrysler
LATAM. Stupenengo was most recently vice president of Fiat
Chrysler Group Purchasing, EMEA.
Stefano Pampalone has been named chief operating officer for
the Asia Pacific region, and Vilmar Fistarol has been appointed
chief operating office for Latin America.