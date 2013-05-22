MILAN May 22 Italy-based truck and tractor
maker Fiat Industrial said reports that Italy would
lose more than 500 million euros in tax receipts as a result of
its moving fiscal domicile to the UK after a merger with unit
CNH were absolutely false.
According to U.S. stock exchange regulatory filings dated
May 14, Fiat Industrial aims to be treated as a UK resident
company after the merger to lower its tax bill.
In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesman for Fiat Industrial
said media reports and comments by politicians and trade
unionists might have given the idea that moving the fiscal
domicile from Italy to Great Britain could cause significant tax
damage for the country.
"These are totally false declarations and evaluations," the
spokesman said.
"The new company created by the merger has chosen its fiscal
domicile in line with all existing regulations and has requested
an opinion from competent authorities in the Netherlands and the
UK, and will comply with their decisions."