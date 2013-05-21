MILAN May 21 Truck and tractor maker Fiat
Industrial intends to move its tax residence to the
United Kingdom from Italy after its upcoming merger with its CNH
unit, according to a U.S. stock market listing filings.
The move out of high-tax Italy is likely to result in a
lower tax burden for the new group.
Fiat Industrial plans to merge with CNH and then fold both
companies into a new group provisinally called FI CBM Holdings
N.V. with a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The
group filed a preliminary prospectus on May 14, and expects the
merger and listing to be completed in the third quarter of 2013.
After the merger, FI CBM "intends to operate in a manner to
be treated as resident in the United Kingdom for tax purposes,"
the prospectus said.