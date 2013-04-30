UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, April 30 Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial sees truck sales in the European market falling between 5 percent and 10 percent in 2013, according to a slide presentation posted on its website on Tuesday.
At the end of January, the company said it saw the European truck market flat in 2013.
Fiat Industrial also trimmed its forecast for the Latin American truck market, saying it would grow 5 percent in 2013 instead of the 10 percent growth it saw in January.
Earlier on Tuesday, Fiat Industrial cut its 2013 targets, after sales in recession-hit Europe continued to fall, pushing its truck unit to a first-quarter loss that missed analysts' expectations. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources