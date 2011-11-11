* To sell to Brazil's Petropar to repay debt

* Says trading volumes in year-to-date period about 2 pct

* Shares jump 32 pct in morning trade

Nov 11 Non-woven fabrics maker Fiberweb Plc said it planned to sell its hygiene business to Brazil-based Petropar SA for $286 million in cash, to repay debt.

Shares of the company jumped 32 percent to 53.5 pence at 0810 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

Fiberweb cited lower margins in its hygiene business as compared to the industrial business another reason for the sale, which is expected to be completed by the year-end.

The company said it would take a charge of 3 million pounds related to restructuring.

Fiberweb, whose net debt stood at 145 million pounds at the end of October, makes spunbond, carded and airlaid non-woven fabrics as part of the hygiene business.

The hygiene business had sales of about 193 million pounds in 2010 and operating profit of about 12 million pounds.

Separately, Fiberweb said trading volumes in the year-to-date period were weaker than expected, with a growth of about 2 percent, due to lower shipments and closure of a site at Königswinter and relocation of activities to Berlin.

In August, the company forecast full-year performance to be slightly ahead of last year, though it posted a lower first-half profit, hurt by higher raw material costs.

The British company's shares, which have shed more than a quarter of their value in the last one year, closed at 40.5 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 70.26 million pounds. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)