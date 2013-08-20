UPDATE 2-Bayer sells 11 pct of Covestro for 1.46 bln euros
* Reiterates will sell off all shares over next few years (Adds details on pricing provided by Bayer, analyst comment)
LONDON Aug 20 Fiberweb, a manufacturer of industrial and construction metals, said it has received a takeover proposal from Polymer Group Inc, which has been given until Sept. 17 to formalise a bid or walk away.
Fiberweb said on Tuesday Polymer's proposal is for 97.5 pence a share in cash plus the interim dividend of 1.2 pence a share, announced Aug. 2 and payable on Nov. 1.
The firm said it would be its intention to recommend an offer from Polymer were it to be made at that price.
Fiberweb said it agreed to provide Polymer with access to further due diligence information to facilitate the making of a formal offer on Aug. 5.
Shares in Fiberweb closed Monday at 86.25 pence, valuing the business at 150 million pounds ($235 million).
* Reiterates will sell off all shares over next few years (Adds details on pricing provided by Bayer, analyst comment)
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.
* Says receives green light for strategic alliance between Volkswagen Truck & Bus and Navistar