JERUSALEM, March 27 First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) said on Tuesday its chairman Jack Elaad plans to resign.

FIBI, Israel's fifth-largest bank, has offered Roni Hizkiyahu, a former supervisor of banks at the Bank of Israel, the job to replace Elaad, it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

No date has been set for Elaad's departure, while Hizkiyahu's appointment requires regulatory and other approvals. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)