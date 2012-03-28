* Q4 net 178 million shekels vs 139 million year earlier

* Core Tier 1 ratio increases to 8.5 percent from 8.0 percent

JERUSALEM, March 28 First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank, reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher financing income and lower credit-loss provisions.

FIBI posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 178 million shekels ($48 million) compared with 139 million a year earlier. Income before credit loss charges rose to 598 million shekels from 569 million, while the credit loss allowance slipped to 34 million shekels from 42 million.

FIBI's ratio of capital to risk assets rose to 13.1 percent in 2011 from 12.4 percent in 2010, while its core Tier 1 ratio increased to 8.5 percent from 8.0 percent.

Israel's banking regulator earlier this month issued draft guidelines under which banks will have to hold core capital equivalent to at least 9 percent of their risk-weighted assets by January 2015. ($1 = 3.73 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)