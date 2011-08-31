* Q2 net profit up 21.2 pct to 103 mln shekels

* Financing income, credit loss charge rise

TEL AVIV Aug 31 First International Bank of Israel , the country's fifth-largest bank, posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit that was at the low end of expectations, as financing income rose less than forecast.

FIBI said on Wednesday second-quarter net profit rose to 103 million shekels ($29 million), compared with a forecast for 115 million in a Reuters poll.

Earnings from financing operations before provisions for credit losses were flat at 522 million shekels while provision for credit losses rose to 36 million from 23 million, compared with forecasts for 590 million and 58 million respectively.

Chief executive Smadar Barber-Tsadik said the results reflected measures taken to reduce risk in a period of uncertainty and global economic downturn.

"The process of improving the composition, quality and diversification of the credit portfolio is continuing concurrent with a growth in commercial and retail credit and a policy of measured exposure to real estate activity," she said.

"As a result of this policy -- which will be maintained in the future -- the proportion of credit for real estate in the bank's total credit is the lowest in the banking system."

The reduction in risk can also be seen in the contraction of the bank's proprietary trading book portfolio, where the proportion of government bonds has risen to 80 percent of the portfolio. ($1 = 3.57 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)