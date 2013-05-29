TEL AVIV May 29 First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank, reported a drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, weighed down by a provision regarding the housing sector and slightly higher expenses.

FIBI posted first-quarter net profit of 136 million shekels ($36.7 million) compared with 143 million a year earlier.

Net interest and non-interest financing income rose 3.9 percent to 620 million shekels while the bank recorded a credit loss expense of 32 million shekels compared with 31 million a year ago.

The bank recorded a provision of 24 million shekels in the quarter to comply with a Bank of Israel directive to the banking system concerning housing real estate.

"As a result, the entire allowance required under this directive was recorded," FIBI said.

FIBI's core Tier 1 ratio increased to 9.96 percent from 9.65 percent at the end of 2012.

Israel's banking regulator issued draft guidelines under which banks will have to hold core capital equivalent to at least 9 percent of their risk-weighted assets by January 2015.

($1 = 3.71 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)