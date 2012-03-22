March 22 Specialty pulp maker Fibrek Inc
has become the target of a takeover battle between
AbitibiBowater Inc and Mercer International,
signaling that the outlook for Canada's forest products industry
is brightening.
AbitibiBowater's C$130 million ($130.91 million) bid has the
backing of Fibrek's largest shareholders, including Prem Watsa's
Fairfax Financial Holdings, even though Mercer's C$170 million
cash-and-stock offer is 30 percent higher.
Following are the milestones in this battle:
Nov 28 - AbitibiBowater commences bid for Fibrek, offers C$1
per share valuing the company at C$130 million.
Nov 29 - Fibrek acknowledges unsolicited takeover bid from
AbitibiBowater. Says bid appears opportunistic.
Dec 15 - AbitibiBowater starts formal takeover bid for
Fibrek.
Jan 3 - Fibrek rejects AbitibiBowater bid. Board recommends
shareholders who have tendered their shares to the bid to
withdraw them immediately.
Jan 19 - Fibrek opposes AbitibiBowater's application to
strike down its shareholder rights plan.
Jan 20 - AbitibiBowater extends offer to Feb. 13 from Jan.
20.
Feb 6 - Fibrek says receives proposals from third parties
related to its strategic alternative process. Says a formal
valuation of its common shares by Canaccord Genuity arrives at a
fair value of between C$1.25 and C$1.45 per share.
Feb 10 - Mercer says to buy Fibrek for about C$170 million,
or C$1.30 a share, topping AbitibiBowater's hostile bid by 30
percent. Mercer's offer includes C$70 million in cash, rest in
stock. Abitibi's offer also has the same cash
portion.
Feb 13 - AbitibiBowater looks to block Mercer's offer, and
extends its offer to Feb. 23.
Feb 16 - Fibrek opposes AbitibiBowater's application to
cease trade the Mercer offer.
Feb 23 - AbitibiBowater says Fibrek's issue of special
warrants to Mercer has been cease traded. These special warrants
can be fully converted to Fibrek shares. Abitibi extends offer
to March 9.
March 9 - Court of Québec reverses cease-trade order against
a private placement of special warrants by Fibrek Inc to Mercer.
March 15 - AbitibiBowater extends offer to March 19.
March 19 - Mercer says offer will expire on April 6.
March 20 - Toronto Stock Exchange approves private placement
of special warrants by Fibrek to Mercer.
March 20 - AbitibiBowater says reduces minimum condition to
acquire Fibrek to 50.01 percent from 66.67 percent earlier.
Extends offer to April 2.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)