(In Feb. 6 item, corrects offer price in paragraph 2 to C$130
million from C$71.5 million)
Feb 6 Canada's kraft pulp producer Fibrek
Inc said it has received proposals from third parties
related to its strategic alternative process and the board is
evaluating the proposals.
The company also rejected the insider bid by Abitibibowater
Inc, which was made in November and valued Fibrek at
C$130 million.
Fibrek said a formal valuation of its common shares by
Canaccord Genuity has arrived at a fair value of between C$1.25
and C$1.45 per share.
In November, Fibrek had initiated strategic alternatives
following the Abitibibowater bid.
Fibrek's shares closed at C$1.03 on Friday on the Toronto
stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.9953 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)